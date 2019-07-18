  • search
    Sunanda Pushkar's Death: Experts to examine documents, Arguments on charges on Aug 20 and 22

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, July 18: Documents related to the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's late wife, can now be shared with the experts and the prosecution would be able to consult them for arguments to frame charges. A Delhi Court today accepted the prosecution's application and gave its consent to these demands.

    The arguments on the charges in connection with Pushkar's death in 2014 would be held on August 20 and 22.

    Sunanda Pushkars Death: Experts to examine documents, Arguments on charges on Aug 20 and 22
    A file photo of Sunanda Pushkar

    Earlier this year, Pushkar's husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was summoned by Patiala House court as an accused in the case. The court had then observed that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against Shashi Tharoor

    Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

    Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.

    The Congress leader was the only person to be arrayed as an accused in the case in which the police have concluded that it was a case of suicide and not murder.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
