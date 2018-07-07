Sunanda Pushkar case: Patiala House Court grants regular bail to Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, July 7: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday (July 7) granted bail to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room in a 5-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

The next hearing in this case would be on July 26.

During today's hearing, the judge reportedly said, "There is no requirement to file a formal bail. Anticipatory bail had been granted by sessions court."

Public prosecutor and Tharoor's counsel opposed the applications moved by Subramanian Swamy seeking Court's nod to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case and a direction to the police to produce the report of vigilance inquiry conducted earlier, reported ANI.

Counsels for Tharoor also questioned Subramanian Swamy's locus standi in the case.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Swamy said that he wants to ensure that 'trial is fair and Delhi Police does not botch it'.

"Today, the Delhi police and counsel for accused said my position is not maintainable, I argued it under section 302 CrPc, I am entitled. Question of maintainability is irrelevant. I am here to see that trial is fair and Delhi Police does not botch it," he said.

Court had on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor in connection with this case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar had on Thursday granted Tharoor the relief on personal bond of Rs one lakh while directing him to neither tamper with evidence nor leave the country without the court's prior permission.

Delhi Police had earlier opposed Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea, saying he might flee the country.

Tharoor was summoned by the court and asked to appear before it on July 7. It had observed that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against him.

In his plea filed through advocate Vikas Pahwa, Tharoor said the charge sheet has been filed without arrest and the SIT (special investigation team) has categorically stated that investigation has been concluded and no custodial interrogation is required.

On June 5, a court had summoned Tharoor as accused, asking him to appear before it on July 7 and saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed against him. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014.

As per the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, the Senior Congress leader has been charged with committing offences under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If convicted under the former section, Tharoor is looking at up to ten years in prison.

According to the charge sheet, the Delhi Police is claiming that Sunanda was harassed and subjected to cruelty by Tharoor to the point of being driven to suicide. Section 498A makes it an offence for a husband or a husband's relative to subject a woman to cruelty, punishable by three years' imprisonment.

