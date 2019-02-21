Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Court adjourns hearing till March 7

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 21: A Delhi court on Thursday began hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Sunanda Pushkar's husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been accused of abetting her suicide, was present in the court. The court adjourned the matter till March 7 for further hearing.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj deferred the matter.

During the hearing, Tharoor moved an application to travel to Bahrain and Qatar. The court directed Delhi police to file reply on his plea by tomorrow.

Also Read | Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

The police asked the court for 10 days' time to argue on charges against Shashi Tharoor. While, Tharoor's lawyer Vikas Pahwa said that they have filed revision petition for non compliance of evidence under section 207 of the CrPC (supply the accused of copy of police report and other documents) as the documents provided by the prosecution to them have some discrepancies.

The court had on February 4 sent the case to Sessions Court for further proceedings since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was triable by a sessions judge.

Also Read | 'He won't be able to see his girlfriends in various parts of the world': Swamy's jibe at Tharoor

Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.