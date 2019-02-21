  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Court adjourns hearing till March 7

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: A Delhi court on Thursday began hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Sunanda Pushkar's husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been accused of abetting her suicide, was present in the court. The court adjourned the matter till March 7 for further hearing.

    Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj deferred the matter.

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Court adjourns hearing till March 7

    During the hearing, Tharoor moved an application to travel to Bahrain and Qatar. The court directed Delhi police to file reply on his plea by tomorrow.

    Also Read | Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

    The police asked the court for 10 days' time to argue on charges against Shashi Tharoor. While, Tharoor's lawyer Vikas Pahwa said that they have filed revision petition for non compliance of evidence under section 207 of the CrPC (supply the accused of copy of police report and other documents) as the documents provided by the prosecution to them have some discrepancies.

    The court had on February 4 sent the case to Sessions Court for further proceedings since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was triable by a sessions judge.

    Also Read | 'He won't be able to see his girlfriends in various parts of the world': Swamy's jibe at Tharoor

    Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.

    Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

    Read more about:

    sunanda pushkar shashi tharoor delhi court

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue