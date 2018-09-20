  • search

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Court adjourns hearing to Oct 4

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Patiala Court in Delhi on Thursday adjourned the Sunanda Pushkar case to October 4.

    On 24 August, Delhi police handed over various documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor before a court in Delhi in a case against him regarding Sunanda's death almost four years ago in a luxury hotel.

    During the hearing, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy requested Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he be allowed to assist the police in the case, even though senior advocate Vikash Pahwa and advocate Gaurav Gupta, appearing for Tharoor told the court that Swamy had no locus in the case which was already being probed by the police.

    The court, thereafter, posted the matter for further hearing on 20 September.

    sunanda pushkar patiala new delhi shashi tharoor

