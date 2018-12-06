  • search
    Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Court fixes Dec 10 for Swamy’s plea

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: A Delhi's Patiala House Court fixed 10 December for order on Subramanian Swamy's application seeking direction to Delhi police to produce the report of a vigilance inquiry conducted after Sunanda Pushkar's death and also to assist the prosecution in the case.

    Swamy's plea was strongly opposed by the Prosecution as well as Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa who appeared for the sole accused in the case, Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor.

    Also Read | 'He won't be able to see his girlfriends in various parts of the world': Swamy's jibe at Tharoor

    Swamy had earlier filed a petition in the Delhi High Court calling for a court-monitored SIT probe into the case. However, this plea was rejected by the Court.

    The case pertains to the death of Sunanda Pushkar in a Delhi hotel in January 2014. Pushkar's husband Tharoor, Congress MP from Trivandrum is accused of abetment to suicide of his wife.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
