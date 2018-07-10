Sumitra Mahajan writes to MPs, tells them to ensure smooth functioning of House

New Delhi, July 10: Lok Sabha speaker S Mahajan wrote an emotional letter to MPs to end the 'cycle of interruptions' in House ahead of the Monsoon session next week.

In her letter to MPs, Mahajan said,''16th tenure of Lok Sabha has entered into its final year and now only 3 sessions are left. Time is limited but there are several items of work still unfinished and time will be available mainly during the Monsoon and Winter Sessions.''

''At times, some Hon'ble Members have come to the well of the House and shouted slogans, shown placards and banners and interrupted the proceedings of the House. Consequently, House had to be adjourned repeatedly without transacting any business,'' Mahajan further said.

''I am sure the House will continue to receive utmost cooperation from all of you in future also and we will establish high standards of Parliamentary conduct, discipline and decorum,'' Mahajan also said.