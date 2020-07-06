Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru, July 06: Actress-turned-Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for coronavirus.

Making the announcement, Karnataka's Mandya MP said "I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours."

"The results have arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment. Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor's instructions," she said in another tweet.

"By the grace of God, My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities," she further said.

"But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let's win the war against," she said.

Sumalatha She is also the first independent candidate to win an election from Karnataka in the past 52 years.

On work front, She is supposed to act in a historical movie Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka which will have Darshan in the lead role.