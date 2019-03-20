Sumalatha Ambareesh files her nomination from Mandya

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mandya, Mar 20: Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late Congress leader MH Ambaressh, filed her nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Sumalatha held a roadshow till DC's office where she filed her nomination. Several Sandalwood stars including Darshan , KGF-fame Yash, senior actor Doddanna and Producer Rockline Venkatesh accompanied Sumalatha. Earlier, late actor-politician Ambareesh's fans held a bike rally in Mandya ahead of Sumalatha's nomination.

On March 20, Sumalatha Ambareesh had announced that she would contest as Independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. In a press conference attended by Sandalwood actors and producers, Sumalatha put a full stop to all speculations regarding her political move in the Mandya parliamentary constituency.

Sumalatha Ambareesh had been touring Mandya district for over a week, meeting supporters of Ambareesh. A day before former minister Cheluvarayaswamy, who was in JDS before joining Congress, urged his followers to support Sumalatha Ambareesh. He reportedly instructed all party workers in Mandya to support her and urged them to participate when Sumalatha submits her nominations on March 20.

Chief Minister HD Kumawaswamy's son, Nikhil Kumawaswamy's candidacy from Mandya has disgruntled the Congress party workers and former JDS leaders. Under the seat-sharing pact between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, the Mandya constituency has gone to the JDS and the Congress party had declined to support Sumalatha's candidacy for Mandya.