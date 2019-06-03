Sultanpur will answer why I was not made minister: Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi, June 03: The people of her constituency will explain why she was not offered a ministerial berth said Maneka Gandhi who was elected from Sultanpur.

Thanking the people for voting her, Maneka Gandhi who visited her constituency for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections said that reporters could get an answer from the people of the constituency as to why she was not included in the government. When asked why her son Varun Gandhi was not made a minister, she said," acha toh hum chalte hain."

The development comes in the midst of reports that Maneka would be appointed protem speaker in the new Lok Sabha.