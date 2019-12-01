  • search
    Sule urges Thackeray to revert to MPSC for recruitment in govt

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 01: NCP leader Supriya Sule has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to revert to the earlier practice of recruitment in state departments through Public Service Commission (MPSC) instead of the 'Mahaportal', as followed by the previous BJP-led government.

    
    Supriya Sule

    In her later sent to Thackeray on Saturday, Sule said the previous government used to carry out recruitment for various state departments through the 'Mahaportal', a facility created solely for this purpose.

    "But it has been always inconvenient," the Lok Sabha member from Pune's Baramati constituency said.

    Many youths who aspired to get government jobs faced problems in the last five years, she claimed.

    Maa Saheb And Bala Saheb, missing you: Supriya Sule ahead of oath taking

    "It would be better if recruitments are carried out as per the earlier laid down procedure (MPSC)," she urged.

    The previous BJP-led state government was conducting recruitments in various departments online through the 'Mahaportal'.

    The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form the government in the state after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

