  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sukhoi shoots down Pak drone at Bikaner border

    By
    |

    Bikaner, Mar 04: A Sukhoi 30MKI shot down a Pakistani drone at the Bikaner Nal sector area of the border, Rajasthan, at 11:30 am on Monday. The drone was detected by Indian Air Defence radars.

    Sukhoi shoots down Pak drone at Bikaner border
    Sukhoi 30 fighter jet. PTI file photo

    Earlier on Monday, 4 March, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, when asked about the current situation at the border, said, "It is an ongoing operation. I will not comment on that."

    Also Read | 'The message and not the number is what counts in the Balakot air strike'

    Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force chief asked his officers to keep their "guard up" as the challenges facing the country "are not over yet".

    It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.

    A Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along the Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.

    The Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    pakistan rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue