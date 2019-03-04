Sukhoi shoots down Pak drone at Bikaner border

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bikaner, Mar 04: A Sukhoi 30MKI shot down a Pakistani drone at the Bikaner Nal sector area of the border, Rajasthan, at 11:30 am on Monday. The drone was detected by Indian Air Defence radars.

Earlier on Monday, 4 March, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, when asked about the current situation at the border, said, "It is an ongoing operation. I will not comment on that."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force chief asked his officers to keep their "guard up" as the challenges facing the country "are not over yet".

It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.

A Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along the Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.

The Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

(With PTI inputs)