Suit up junior! AAP invites 'baby mufflerman' to Kejriwal's swearing in ceremony

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 13: Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal, who is all set to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister on February 16, will have a special guest around.

No, the special guest is not the Prime Minister or any other Union Ministers. This special guest is a one-year-old who was spotted at the AAP headquarters dressed like Kejriwal ith an AAP cap, a sweater, spectacles and muffler. Looking at the child dressed up as Kejriwal, the AAP went on to call him "Mufflerman".

Taking to Twitter, the AAP said, "Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on Feb 16. Suit up, junior."

Big Announcement:



Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.



Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath in a grand public ceremony on February 16 at the Ramlila Maidan.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 10 am where Anna Hazare had staged a massive anti-corruption agitation in 2011.

Will Arvind Kejriwal's 3.0 thrive AAP to win Lok Sabha 2024?

Earlier, party's senior leader Gopal Rai had said that no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be invited for the ceremony.

NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 13th, 2020

He further added that the Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in before the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership.

The Chief Minister-designate Kejriwal will take oath at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. With this, Kejriwal's 3.0 mission begins in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party secured 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly on Tuesday. The BJP won eight while the Congress scored a duck.