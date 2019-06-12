Suicide audio, missing owner, 3,700 complaints: What we know about IMA Jewels Scam

Bengaluru, June 12: Hundreds of investors had thronged the 'I Monetary Advisory jewels' store on Monday worried about their money, after an audio clip surfaced with a person alleged to be its founder and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan heard saying he is going to commit suicide as he was fed up with corruption.

In the audio that has caused panic among investors, the person, allegedly Khan, is heard addressing police that he was committing suicide as he was fed up with corruption in the state and central government.

He is also heard accusing central and state officials of harassing him, compelling him to take the extreme step.

He also asks police to sell all his wealth and jewellery to payinvestors and is heard accusing a politician of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

In the audio clip that has been widely circulated, the man talks of officials accepting bribes of upto Rs. 400 crore and alleges the involvement of senior Congress legislator Roshan Baig.

Roshan Baig, who was recently in the news for his strong and public criticism of senior Congress leaders, has said he was not part of the firm and that he would be taking legal action.

He also allegedly gave his location as south Bangalore, adding that he would not be alive by the time the audio reaches the public and that the "police" can sell off his "wealth" worth Rs 500 crore and repay the investors.

3,700 complaints

According to reports, police have received thousands of complaints against IMA jewels and Khan, whose whereabouts are still not known, from investors who are mainly vendors, small businessmen and from middle and lower middle class.

"Considering the seriousness of the #IMAJewels fraud, the inquiry has been handed over to a special investigation team and instructions on this have been given to theDGP," the Chief Minister of Karnataka's office tweeted.

SIT probe

Kumaraswamy earlier held discussions with State Home minister M B Patil and issued instructions to dispose the case at the earliest, and ensure action against the guilty.

Meanwhile, the case also led to a twitter war between the BJP and Kumaraswamy as the saffron party tweeted a picture ofhim along with Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

"& when "I eat, you too eat" is a way of life in @JanataDal_S, frauds like Mohammed Mansoor Khan tend to eat, loot & scoot. Btw @hd_kumaraswamy's biryani day with frauds speaks a lot about acceptance. Must be tough acknowledging it. Isn't it," Karnataka BJP tweeted with the picture.

Reacting to this, Kumaraswamy in a tweet said, "It's sad @BJP4Karnataka stoops low again to misguide anddemean by using an old picture out of context.This has always been the BJP troll strategy.

#IMAfraud is a serious issue andthe culprits will be punished.

Responding, BJP said, "Good to know you have known this fraud for a long time. Should help you catch him soon. Your job is to catch the fraudster & not cry victim on twitter. Get your priorities right."

Meanwhile, another audio clip, purportedly of Khan, has surfaced in which he can be heard claiming to be in the city itself and promising to pay back all the investors.

"I'm in Bangalore itself. There is a conspiracy to drive me away by big big people..I will pay back people from whom I have taken money...

I have all the money I have got from people into diamonds, properties and jewelleries...by 15 (June) I will make the payments clear to every one. First small, then medium and thereafter big (investors)..," he said.