Sufi Islamic Board speaks out against PFI’s Unity March, terms it as attempt to radicalise

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Sufi Islamic Board through Shaukat Ali has been fighting for a ban on the Popular Front of India. The Board has launched a national campaign seeking a ban on the outfit.

Recently the Board took up the issue of the Unity Marches being hosted by the PFI. The Board alleges that these marches are aimed at radicalising the youth and instigate them to act against the nation.

The PFI had sought permission to conduct the unity march in five places in Tamil Nadu-Kanchipuram, Salem, Ramanathapuram. Pudukkottai and Tenkasi.

The Board says that the PFI shares its ideology with the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been banned in Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia. The Board alleges that the PFI has been involved in the gold smuggling racket in Kerala and it also sponsored the anti-CAA riots in Delhi apart from organising the hijab protests in India.

The NIA is currently investigating scores of PFI members in various cases across the country. Further the ED too is probing the organisation for allegedly funding the 2020 riots in Delhi.

Y Shaukat Ali Mohammad the Advisor of Sufi Islamic Board requested the D.G.P. Tamil Nadu on 2nd March 2022 to cancel the permission given to the Popular Front of India.

Anticipating that The PFI cadres will violate the Law of the Land Shaukat Mohammad moved the Madras High Court and sought a directive against those violating the law.

In the court, the DGP of Tamil Nadu said that the police will not give permission to the PFI to conduct the Unity March in Tamil Nadu. After recording the statement of the DGP the petition was closed and the Judge said that the police will take action against those violating the law.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the PFI held a press conference during which it alleged that it was the intelligence agencies who were acting against it. They also charged the Sufi Islamic Board of acting on behalf of the RSS.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:19 [IST]