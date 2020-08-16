YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sudiksha Bhati death case: Two people arrested, says Bulandshahr top cop

    By
    |

    Bulandshahr, Aug 16: Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student here, police said on Sunday.

    Two arrested in connection with Sudiksha Bhatis death case: Police
    Family members mourn the death of Sudiksha Bhati, who died after falling off from a bike.

    Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor. Police said they arrested the two people -- Deepak Choudhary and Raju -- on the basis of CCTV footage.

    Bulandshahar: Girl loses life in road accident after eve teasers chase her bike

    Sudiksha, an academically bright student, was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

    Her family has alleged that the road crash took place because two unidentified motorcycle-borne men were "following" her two-wheeler and harassing her, while police said that some people were "trying to twist the narrative of the incident".

    "It appears that after the body reached her Deri Scanar village, some people tried to twist the narrative of the incident. Since the girl had got a huge scholarship package (for studying in the US), there could have been a thought of demand (for compensation) in the people," Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh had said on Thursday.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh bulandshahr

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue