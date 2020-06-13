Sudden loss of smell, taste added as likely symptoms of COVID-19

New Delhi, June 14: Sudden loss of smell and taste have been added as likely symptoms of coronavirus the government has said.

The issue was first brought up in the Indian Council of Medical Research constituted national task force on COVID-related matters because several cases have been reported where the patients showed a loss of smell or taste.

This was in discussion as there were some who were of the opinion that this could be looked at too.

The first set of criteria for testing was fixed in January and it included fever, cough and breathlessness as symptoms for COVID-19. Later, gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhoea or vomiting were also included in May.