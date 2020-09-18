YouTube
    Sudarshan TV case: On terror funding allegation, SC seeks response from Zakat Foundation

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Supreme Court has sought the response from the Zakat Foundation, an NGO that trains students for civil services. The response was based on the allegations made by Sudarshan TV that it receives foreign funding from terror linked organisations.

    Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared on behalf of Zakat Foundation , said the NGO was a charitable organisation that carried out a social service, and only paid the fees of IAS classes.

    TV programme vilifying minorities halted by Supreme Court

    Sudarshan TV Editor, Suresh Chavhanke field an affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the case against his channel's programme, Bindas Bol. Chavhanke stated that his show used the words "UPSC Jihad" because "it has come to the knowledge through various sources that Zakat Foundation has received funds from various terror-linked organisations."

      It is not that all contributors to the Zakat Foundation are terror-linked. However, some of the contributors are linked to organisations or are organisations that fund extremist groups. The funds received by the Zakat Foundation, in turn, are used to support aspirants for IAS, IPS or UPSC," the affidavit also said.

      Friday, September 18, 2020, 16:37 [IST]
      X