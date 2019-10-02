  • search
    Sudarsan Pattnaik's beautiful sand art tribute to Mahathma Gandhiji

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also joined the bandwagon and paid tributes to the father of the nation Mahathma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

    Sudarsan took to twitter to share some of his memorable sand sculptures to pay tributes to Bapu ji.

    Sudarsan Pattnaik is a well recognised and renowned Indian Sand Artist throughout the world, who was born to in the Holy Land of Prabhu Jagannath in 1977.

    Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary: Recalling his top quotes

    Sudarsan has represented India in 60 international sand sculpture championships and festivals all around the world and won 27 championship prizes for the country.

    He was among the 15 top sand artists selected from across the world to participate in the 2019 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Gandhiji's idea of Green India

    Gandhiji's idea of Green India

    The clean India, Green India ideology of Father of the Nation. My SandArt tribute at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Sudarshan had tweeted.

    Mahatma Gandhi's world peace sculpture wins award

    Mahatma Gandhi's world peace sculpture wins award

    Pattnaik has won people's choice award for his sand sculpture world peace. The art 'Mahatma Gandhi sculpture for non-violence and peace was created in the contest in Moscow in April 2016.

    Remembering the father of the nation

    Remembering the father of the nation

    Another memorable sculpture from the sand artists pays tribute to the father of the nation. Hailed as the "Father of the Nation" Gandhi and his principle of non-violence has influenced a host of leaders and movement not just in India but across the world.

    A memorable tribute to Bapu

    A memorable tribute to Bapu

    Born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gandhi is pioneer in India's struggle for freedom. He led Indians in the Dandi Salt March to protest against the British-imposed salt tax and launched the Quit India Movement, a mass protest demanding British withdrawal from India.

