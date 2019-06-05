‘Such people have no religion’: Nitish Kumar hits back at Giriraj Singh over Iftar jibe

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, June 05: A day after Iftar jibe sparked row, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar hit back at Union Minister Giriraj Singh saying "those who make unnecessary statements for attention have no religion".

"Giriraj, I will not react to what he said. Some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight so that the media cover them. Such people have no religion as every religion preaches respect and love for each other," Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar also extended his good wishes to citizens, especially the Muslim community.

Giriraj Singh's iftar jibe at Nitish Kumar

The BJP MP from Begusarai had targetted Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for participating in an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for the holy month of Ramadan. BJP's own senior leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi was also present on the occasion.

The photographs were from iftar parties hosted by Paswan and opposition leader Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna.

"Why do we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," Singh said in a tweet, adding that the image would have been beautiful had they organised "phalahar on Navratra (vegetarian fare on Navratra)," Singh had written.

After a huge backlash, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday had asked Singh to avoid making such statements.