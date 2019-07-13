Such can be suffering that man seeks euthanasia as he cannot afford treatment of his paralysed sons

India

Patna, July 13: It is quite hard to fathom how hard the life must have become that a person seeks mercy killing of his three children. This is what a farmer from Bihar's Sasaram town has sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One can only try to imagine what Devmuni Singh Yadav must be going through, and what he feels when he see his three sons suffering from a rare congenital muscular disease which has paralysed them. If the burden of pain of seeing his own suffer led Yadav to seek death, can we even remotely imagine a fraction of mental agony he is going through.

Devmuni Singh Yadav, a resident of Chhulkar village, has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi pleading for euthanasia, says a Hindustan Times report. The treatment for this rare congenital muscular disease is possible only at specialised hospital in the metros, and Yadav, a poor landless farmer, cannot afford it.

He has already lost everything he had in the treatment of his three sons - Mantosh, 14, Dhantosh, 11 and Ramtosh, 7. The disease has left them paralysed at juvenescent ages.

He has sold his ancestral cultivable land, all his belongings and now lives in hut with wife, daughter and the three physically impaired sons, the report said. Yadav now finds it almost impossible to continue with the treatment, others in the family are also suffering as it has now become hard to afford even three square meals in a day. Reports quote him as saying that none in his family wants to lead this cursed life anymore and hence they have written a letter to the PM for the permission to end it.

The tragedy struck in 2012, when Yadav's first son Mantosh began undergoing unusual changes in his hands and feet. It was beyond the local doctors, so he went to BHU at Varanasi. Several expensive tests were prescribed and Yadav exhausted his money. Six months later, his second son fell prey to the same symptoms. In 2017, The youngest of the three sons, Ramtosh, also developed the same symptoms.

All three are now paralysed. His family is not in the BPL list, so they cannot avail the benefits of other Ayushman Bharat and other welfare schemes including PM Awas Yojana.

Although two of the three sons do get disability pension of Rs 400 and 5kg ration for per member under Khadya Suraksha scheme. But, is that enough?

Yadav lives at a small hut in remote Chhulkar village which does not even has proper roof and rain water seeps in. Such is his life that he has now sought euthanasia.