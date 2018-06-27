English

Successive Kashmir governments have been New Delhi’s puppets: Salahuddin

Written By:
    The supreme commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen and chairman of the United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin said that the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was a non-issue.

    He said that successive governments in Kashmir have always been puppets of New Delhi. The only job of the state government has been to implement, Delhi's orders in Kashmir, he also said. The comments were made at a high level meeting of the council that was held in Muzzafarabad.

    On the Ramazan ceasefire and talks offer, he said that Delhi had not seriousness. Had Delhi been serious, the UJC would have given a genuine response, he also said. A dialogue for the sake of a dialogue cannot be held as it would do no good. We have seen that several times in the past, he also said.

    New Delhi should understand the territorial and historical aspects of Jammu and Kashmir. It would be better for both world and regional peace, the Hizbul Mujahideen chief also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:49 [IST]
