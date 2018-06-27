Success of KLIP to boost Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagirath in Telengana

Karimnagar: Newly carved out Telengana state where maximum number of suicide was taking place after Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states has come up with such a model that has enabled a growth at 22 per cent -- the highest in the country.

So the focus of the government is to provide as much amenities to farmers, generate employment and built infrastructure considering the need of the state.

Telengana Irrigation, Marketing and Legislative Affairs minister T Harish Rao said that without building infrastructure the proper growth of the state was not possible. The government has plans to irrigate 1 crore acres of land so it is working in that direction. However, in the meantime 18.75 lakh tube well have been given free electricity in the state for that the government is spending Rs 6,000 crore per annum. So now the government is working on the lasting solutions.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) Director B Srinivas Reddy told One India that the reverse pumping technology would help the state in many ways. "We have created an engineering wonder in the form of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) which will not only help farmers for irrigation but for many other ways including employment generation. Moreover, a project like KLIP was the only option before the state government as the water level of Godavari was 100 metres below the irrigable land of the state so lifting water above the land was the only option and Kaleshwaram project is designed in such a way that water is collected in underground tunnels through reverse pumping to make it available to farmers. A 330 metre deep structure supported by many surge pools is built to provide water for irrigation and other purposes."

Reddy said that once the project is fully operational, it will provide 105 kilometers-long tract of Godavari River with 1.5 kilometer to two kilometer breath with good opportunity for fishing industry, helping ground water to replenish which has gone below 500 feet at some places. Reddy said, "We have been able to do it in record time with all necessary approval taken by the state government from respective department. This is the only project in which 88 big pumps are installed by which water will be lifted from 100 to 600 meters deep and sending it to 400 kilometers by reverse pumping. The underground water storage is constructed 330 metre deep making it and engineering marvel."

The minister said that fishing would generate employment and contribute to the government exchequer. Agriculture produce will also improve. Tourism and water sports will help the state to grow further. Biodiversity of the state will also increase. "We have been able to do this project without any dispute. There is a need to understand that around 70-75 thousand TMC water is available in the country but we use just 15-20 water. So there is a need to optimum utilization of our natural resources."

B Srinivas Reddy further added that besides providing 10 TMC water to rural area, 13 TMC to Hyderabad, Securandabad and 16 TMC to industrial area, the success of this project will give strength to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagirath. These two schemes are for making drinking water available to the rural area of the state. This is a water pond up gradation and with the techniques of chain link tanks. This will improve the rural eco system of Telengana.

