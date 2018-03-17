Bring an ordinance to build Ram Temple: Subramanian Swamy suggests PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramaniam Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that an ordinance be brought in the Ram Janmabhoomi case in order to build a Ram Temple.

"Govt can bring an ordinance on ownership of Ramjanmbhoomi land & thus pass a law to hand over the land to an eminent body of religious leaders especially those versed in Agama Sastra, with a direction to build Ram temple," wrote Swamy in the letter.

Swamy has also suggested that the existing claimants, who are locked in a legal battle over the ownership of the land that is set to come up in the Supreme Court March 23, could be compensated financially.

Swamy alleged that Congress-influenced lawyers want to halt progress in the case. "Therefore, I thought we must make the Constitution and law our weapon, and bring an ordinance," he said to ANI.

