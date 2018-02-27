'Sridevi had fetish for health,' says Subramanian Swamy, raises doubts over her death

Sridevi : Subramanian Swamy raised questions over actress's untimely passing away | Oneindia News

As the wait for repatriation of Sridevi's body gets longer, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has raised questions over the circumstances of actor's death in Dubai.

Subramanian Swamy, said, "Let's wait for the prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media don't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media and said she died of heart failure."

Swamy said, "We need throw light on the illicit relationship between cinema actresses and Dawood Ibrahim" (Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega).

Also, talking to Times Now, Swamy said that Sridevi had a "fetish for health" and she "never touched hard drinks". He added that she could have been force-fed alcohol.

"It is very difficult to die and drown in a bathtub unless somebody pushed you or prevent you from breathing," he told the channel.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh had dismissed speculations that Sridevi was intoxicated at the wedding ceremony on Monday. He had said, "In wedding ceremonies, as far as I know, Sridevi ji, she did not consume hard liquor. She used to have wine sometimes like me and like many others in public life."

The sudden death of iconic actor Sridevi on 24 February came as a shock to her fans around the globe. UAE's Gulf News quoting forensic reported that the actress Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room. The report also mentioned traces of alcohol in her body.

Gulf News further reported that Sridevi lost her balance under the influence of alcohol and fell into the bathtub and drowned. Sridevi's body has been released for embalming.

However, initial reports had suggested that she died due to cardiac arrest, while she was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. According to UAE-based daily Khaleej Times, the actor fainted in the washroom of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel and was rushed to the Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

Khaleej Times has categorically denied all reports of foul play in the death.

