Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Subramanian Swamy questions Shaktikanta Das' appointment as RBI Governor

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Within an hour Shaktikanta Das took charge as RBI Governor on Wednesday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy alleged that newly appointed RBI Governor was involved in corrupt activities.

    Subramanian Swamy questions Shaktikanta Das appointment as RBI Governor
    BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. PTI file photo

    "Shaktikanta Das being appointed as RBI Governor is wrong, he has worked closely in corrupt activities with P Chidambaram and even tried to save him in court cases. I don't know why this was done, I have written a letter to PM against this decision, " news agency ANI quoted Subramanian Swamy as saying.

    Also Read | Who is Shaktikanta Das, the new RBI Governor

    Shaktikanta Das is a 1980 batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre. A former secretary at the department of economic affairs, was appointed the governor for a period of three years. He retired as the Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shaktikanta Das for a period of three years after Urjit Patel resigned as RBI Governor.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:28 [IST]
