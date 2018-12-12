Home News India Subramanian Swamy questions Shaktikanta Das' appointment as RBI Governor

Subramanian Swamy questions Shaktikanta Das' appointment as RBI Governor

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 12: Within an hour Shaktikanta Das took charge as RBI Governor on Wednesday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy alleged that newly appointed RBI Governor was involved in corrupt activities.

"Shaktikanta Das being appointed as RBI Governor is wrong, he has worked closely in corrupt activities with P Chidambaram and even tried to save him in court cases. I don't know why this was done, I have written a letter to PM against this decision, " news agency ANI quoted Subramanian Swamy as saying.

Shaktikanta Das is a 1980 batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre. A former secretary at the department of economic affairs, was appointed the governor for a period of three years. He retired as the Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shaktikanta Das for a period of three years after Urjit Patel resigned as RBI Governor.