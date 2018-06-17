The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy has called Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal a Naxalite.

Swamy also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for rallying behind Kejriwal.

"There is an orderly way of doing Dharna (protest). There are cultural principles in the constitution. The man under whom Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took oath; now he is acting against him only which is quite bad and shameful. I think the 4 states CMs should not support him," Swamy told ANI.

"He ran the anti-corruption movement and later sat on the shoulders of Anna Hazare and kicked him out. He is a born Naxalite. Why are the four Chief Ministers supporting him? Do they even understand the meaning of federal structure? Kejriwal is a typical illiterate man and he doesn't know anything," he added.

Kejriwal is staging a sit-in at the Delhi L-G (Lieutenant Governor) Anil Baijal's house demanding an end to "IAS officers' strike" in Delhi. He has alleged that the strike has left his government incapacitated.

Kejriwal and three of his cabinet ministers -Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai have been camping in the Raj Niwas -the official residence of Delhi L-G, since Monday. Their protest has entered its seventh day now.

