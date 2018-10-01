Subramanian Swamy calls Imran Khan a ‘chaprasi’ and says Islamabad is run by terrorists

New Delhi, Oct 1: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a chaprasi (clerk) and said that real bosses are the military, ISI and terrorists, who are running the country in Islamabad.

Speaking to media, Swamy said,''Imran Khan is nothing but a 'chaprasi' (peon). Pakistan is run by the ISI, military and terrorists. Imran Khan may be called the Prime Minister but he just one of the peons of the Pakistan govt.''

''No use talking to Pakistan and I think that Sushma Swaraj should not waste her breath speaking about Pakistan at the UN because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses them. Just ignore Pakistan,'' he further said.

Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India.

Lamenting terrorism as one of the most critical concerns for India, she called for measures to counter terrorism emanating from the Pakistani soil. Blaming Pakistan for providing safe haven to terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden and Hafiz Saeed, she also said that Islamabad glorifies terrorism and spreads lies about India.

