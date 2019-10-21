  • search
    Subha Dutta editor of popular Bengali daily Bartaman passes away

    Kolkata, Oct 21: Renowned Bengali daily 'Bartaman's' editor Subha Dutta passed away on Monday. She was 67 and breathed her last at 10.42 a.m. at a private hospital in Kolkata.

    Bartaman is one of the largest circulated Bengali dailies of Bengal.

    She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dutta was at the helm of the Bengali daily after her brother famous journalist Barun Sengupta.

    She took over the newspaper after the death of her journalist brother Barun Sengupta in June 2008.

    Barun Sengupta was the founding editor of Bartaman. Dutta was also associated with the weekly supplement of the publication.

    Presidency's 'Wall of Fame' to have Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's name

    Many eminent personalities including the WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have expressed condolence over her demise.

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
