Subha Dutta editor of popular Bengali daily Bartaman passes away

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 21: Renowned Bengali daily 'Bartaman's' editor Subha Dutta passed away on Monday. She was 67 and breathed her last at 10.42 a.m. at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Bartaman is one of the largest circulated Bengali dailies of Bengal.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dutta was at the helm of the Bengali daily after her brother famous journalist Barun Sengupta.

She took over the newspaper after the death of her journalist brother Barun Sengupta in June 2008.

Barun Sengupta was the founding editor of Bartaman. Dutta was also associated with the weekly supplement of the publication.

Many eminent personalities including the WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have expressed condolence over her demise.