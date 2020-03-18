Sub-standard sanitisers worth Rs 27 lakh seized

  • search
    Pune, Mar 18: Amid the coronavirus scare in the city, the police here have seized a stock of substandard sanitisers worth Rs 27 lakh and arrested six persons.

    As frequent cleaning of hands is advised to keep the coronavirus infection at bay, sanitisers are in great demand.

    "Acting on atip-off, two people were held with a huge stock of substandard sanitiser from a flat in Market Yardarea on Sunday," said a crime branch officer.

    During the investigation, the role of four others came to light, and all of them were arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, he said.

    While two of the accused manufactured the sanitiser which had no permission from the Food and Drug Authority, others were involved in distribution, he said.

    The seized bottles bore the brand name 'Savior' and carried labels of 'Made in Nepal' and 'Made in Taiwan', the officer added.

    Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area has recorded 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

