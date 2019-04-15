Sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay' test fired successfully

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 15: India on Monday successfully test fired sub-sonic land attack cruise missile Nirbhay from a test range Odisha. The Nirbhay is a land attack cruise missile armed which can be armed with a 300-kilogram warhead and is capable of reaching speeds of 0.6-0.7 Mach. The range of this missile which has the capability to strike deep into the enemy's territory is around 1,000 kms.

The successful testing of Nirbhay would significantly bolster India's striking capabilities as the missile has terrain hugging capability to avoid radar detection and can loiter over the target before going in for the kill.

As per reports, the previous and the fifth test of Nirbhay was conducted on November 7, 2017, which was said to be a success. Not much is known about that test in terms of the outcome or weather, the test was satisfactory on all the parameters.

Nirbhay was initially conceptualised to counter Pakistan's Babur Land-attack cruise missile. During its testing, nuclear-capable Nirbhay missile has suffered several setbacks.

Since March 2013, three Nirbhay test launches have been classified as failures. The missile was developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.

Nirbhay adds a new dimension to India's attack capabilities along with BrahMos cruise missile. BrahMos, a potent supersonic missile in the Indian arsenal, is the world's fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation. The missile travels at speeds of Mach 2.8 to 3.0. Nirbhay flies slower and closer to ground and this gives it capability to avoid detection by enemy radars.

What are cruise missiles?

Cruise missiles fly at a low altitude, mostly to avoid radar detection, and can be guided throughout its path. They fly within the earth's atmosphere and use jet engine technology. These vehicles vary greatly in their speed and ability to penetrate defences.