  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    “Stupid tit for tat diplomacy”, says Omar on harassment of guests at India HC’s iftar in Islamabad

    By
    |

    Srinagar, June 02: Several guests who were invited for an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad complained that the official from Pakistani administration harassed them, making them go through elaborate security checks. Some alleged that the government personnel delayed them deliberately on some pretext or the other.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah termed the entire episode as "stupid tit for tat diplomacy", hinting that a similar thing was done in New Delhi when Pakistani High Commission organises similar events.

    “Stupid tit for tat diplomacy”, says Omar on harassment of guests at India HC’s iftar in Islamabad

    "Stupid tit for tat diplomacy. It was stupid when we did it outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi & it's stupid when it's done outside our's in Islamabad. Now that it's 1-1 perhaps it's time to move on & stop this nonsense," Omar wrote on Twitter.

    Kashmiri Pandits pin high hopes on Modi 2.0 Government

    Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria hosted the annual event at Serena Hotel for which guests were invited from all over Pakistan. Those attending the event said that additional security deployment was made around the luxury hotel. Guests invited to the Indian High Commission's Iftar party in Islamabad on Saturday evening faced "unprecedented level of harassment" due to enhanced security checks by the Pakistani officials who stopped some invitees on one pretext or other.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More OMAR ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    omar abdullah islamabad pakistan indian high commission

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue