“Stupid tit for tat diplomacy”, says Omar on harassment of guests at India HC’s iftar in Islamabad

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, June 02: Several guests who were invited for an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad complained that the official from Pakistani administration harassed them, making them go through elaborate security checks. Some alleged that the government personnel delayed them deliberately on some pretext or the other.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah termed the entire episode as "stupid tit for tat diplomacy", hinting that a similar thing was done in New Delhi when Pakistani High Commission organises similar events.

"Stupid tit for tat diplomacy. It was stupid when we did it outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi & it's stupid when it's done outside our's in Islamabad. Now that it's 1-1 perhaps it's time to move on & stop this nonsense," Omar wrote on Twitter.

Kashmiri Pandits pin high hopes on Modi 2.0 Government

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria hosted the annual event at Serena Hotel for which guests were invited from all over Pakistan. Those attending the event said that additional security deployment was made around the luxury hotel. Guests invited to the Indian High Commission's Iftar party in Islamabad on Saturday evening faced "unprecedented level of harassment" due to enhanced security checks by the Pakistani officials who stopped some invitees on one pretext or other.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs