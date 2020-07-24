YouTube
    Jaipur, July 24: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has told Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot that he is studying the request of convening the assembly session. He told also told Gehlot during their meeting that the Supreme Court is seized of the matter and hence the request is being studied.

    Studying your request, SC seized off matter, Governor tells Ashok Gehlot

    Gehlot said today that he had requested the Governor to convene the assembly session from Monday onwards. He also accused the Governor of delaying the decision because he was under pressure to stall a test of strength.

    Rajasthan Crisis: Governor not convening assembly, 'pressure from top', says CM Gehlot

    Alleging a BJP conspiracy, Gehlot said that he had requested him to call a session in a letter yesterday and waited until night. However there was no response. It is beyond comprehension what kind of forces will compel him to delay such a simple process, Gehlot also said.

    The CM along with 100 MLAs drove to the Governor's house in buses for a show of strength. We have a clear majority and we want the assembly session to start from Monday. Everything will be clear then, Gehlot had told the media.

    Earlier, the Rajasthan High Court put off the hearing on a petition challenging the Speaker's decision to disqualify Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs. The HC also made the Centre a party in the case. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Speaker's plea against the HC's decision on Monday.

    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
