Delhi: Students protest outside Board’s office, say,'they are suffering due to CBSE's mistakes'

Disappointed and agitated students were seen protesting outside the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) headquarters in Delhi on Friday after CBSE announced to retake Economics and Mathematics papers, of Class 12 and Class 10, following reports of the paper leak. The students claimed that they are suffering due to CBSE's mistake and that they should be held accountable for it.

Many students claimed that almost all the papers had been leaked a day before the examinations and demanded that if a re-examination is to be held, it should be done for all the subjects.

On Thursday, the Delhi unit of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board's "utter negligence" in conducting the examinations fairly.

The news of re-exam has left the entire student community in a state of shock. Students said it was time for them to prepare for the entrance examination and this re-examination will hamper their preparations.

