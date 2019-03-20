Students in India also took part in March 15 worldwide climate change protest

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

New Delhi, March 19: The world has seen big movements against sexual offence and gun violence in the recent past. Now, schoolchildren have come forward to hold protest against climate change and the world leaders' inaction over it.

On Friday, March 15, thousands of them bunked their classes to show protest over the crucial issue in cities across the globe. India, too, was no exception.

The school students were inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg who protested over the issue recently outside the country's parliament and even lashed out at the world leaderships at a climate conference in Poland in December for doing little to reverse the climate change pattern to help the future generations live healthily.

Also Read | Will this novel way to generate hydrogen emerge as solution to climate change problems?

The young environmental activist also said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January that "on climate change, we have to acknowledge that we have failed".

Thunberg's campaigning even earned her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination on Thursday, March 14.

Scientists have warned that tougher changes are needed to ensure that climate change doesn't harm us irreversibly and although almost 200 countries committed to keep global temperatures well below two degrees at the Paris climate change of 2017, there is still a lot to arrive at consensus even as time runs out.

The US, world's biggest economy, pulled out of the agreement, thanks to its president Donald Trump who is a non-believer in climate change.

Eventually, it's the children who have started a globally coordinated protest which is promoted through posts on Twitter and other social media platforms.

However, it seems the students' protest failed to strike a chord with many in power saying bunking classes to protest is not a good idea. There were also voices in bureaucracy who though backed the young protesters.