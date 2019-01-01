  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Students in Gujarat to say 'Jai Hind' instead of 'present sir' to mark attendance

    By Pti
    |

    Ahmedabad, Jan 1: Students of Gujarat schools will answer roll calls with 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat' instead of the current 'yes sir' and 'present sir' from January 1 in order to foster patriotism, a notification issued on Monday stated.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The notification, issued by the Directorate of Primary Education and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), lays down that students of Class 1-12 in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools will have to respond to the attendance call with "Jai Hind" or "Jai Bharat," starting January 1.

    The objective of the new practice is to "foster patriotism among students right from childhood," it said.

    The decision was taken by the state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in a review meeting held Monday. He said, "What's wrong in it? We have decided on it and the order will be implemented from today."

    Copies of the notification were sent to the district education officials with instructions to implement it from January 1.

    Minister Chudasama could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    gujarat students attendance

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue