Students gear up for JEE Exams 2020 from today: All you need to know

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 01: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the engineering entrance exam JEE Mains 2020 from Tuesday amid elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing at centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams, crucial for lakhs of IIT and medical aspirants have already been postponed twice.The exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 Am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 3 Pm to 6 PM. In between, the classrooms will be thoroughly sanitised.

The Supreme Court had rejected the plea to postpone the entrance examinations. Six Ministers of opposition-ruled states approached the Supreme Court on Friday against its order of allowing NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams despite the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

The authorities have arranged for 10 lakh pairs of masks, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of sanitiser, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles and 3,300 cleaning staff.

NTA will conduct the JEE (Main) at 660 test centres and is spending an additional Rs 13 crore to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

More invigilators have been roped in than previously planned as the number of test centres has gone up. The number of examination Centers has also been increased from 570 to 660.

The number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now.

NTA along with CMs of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha among others have taken their foot forward to ensure safety and security of candidates.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi alumni have launched a portal for free transportation and accommodation for needy NEET and JEE Main students.

A total of 7.78 lakh students had downloaded the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) admit cards. According to the NTA the total number of students registered for NEET is nearly 16 lakh. Around 8.58 lakh have registered for JEE.

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, among other governments, have assured students of transportation.