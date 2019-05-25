'Student within me accepts you as teacher': Modi tells PMO staff

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the staff at PMO and said inreased pressure and workload at the office is "due to trust and expectation of people".

The Prime Minister had earlier said that the expectations from his Government are immense and so are the exceptions from the PMO.

"After a long time Indians thought these people can do something so pressure abd workload increased. But this pressure increased due to trust and expectation of people in us. We didn't divert from our dedication in last five years," Modi said.

"Until and unless there is a dedicated team it is really difficult to get results. We didn't divert from our dedication in the last five years," he added.

With 61 of 69 seats, how BJP took the Hindi Heartland back

Yesterday, Modi had shared his philosophy that a top-down leadership would not be as effective as nurturing several leaders who can contribute in different fields. He had stressed on multi-layered and multi-dimensional leadership in order to bring a positive change.

"I never let the student in me die and the student within me accepts you as his teacher," Modi told PMO staff.