  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Student within me accepts you as teacher': Modi tells PMO staff

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the staff at PMO and said inreased pressure and workload at the office is "due to trust and expectation of people".

    The Prime Minister had earlier said that the expectations from his Government are immense and so are the exceptions from the PMO.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "After a long time Indians thought these people can do something so pressure abd workload increased. But this pressure increased due to trust and expectation of people in us. We didn't divert from our dedication in last five years," Modi said.

    "Until and unless there is a dedicated team it is really difficult to get results. We didn't divert from our dedication in the last five years," he added.

    With 61 of 69 seats, how BJP took the Hindi Heartland back

    Yesterday, Modi had shared his philosophy that a top-down leadership would not be as effective as nurturing several leaders who can contribute in different fields. He had stressed on multi-layered and multi-dimensional leadership in order to bring a positive change.

    "I never let the student in me die and the student within me accepts you as his teacher," Modi told PMO staff.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi election results

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue