Student stuck in snow dies, 6 others rescued in Uttarkashi

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Uttarkashi, Jan 12: Due to heavy snowfall in Radighati in Uttarkashi district a student stranded in the snow died while six others were rescued by police and SDRF personnel, officials said on Sunday.

Reportedly, a 18-year-old Anuj Semwal died on way to a hospital in Badkot on Saturday after being rescued, SHO, Badkot, DS Kohli said, adding the rest of the students are safe.

In the heavy snowfall a group of seven students of ITI Badkot had reortedly got stranded in Radighati when they were on their way home.

120 rescued as heavy snowfall blocks Mughal road in J&K

The roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall and they decided to walk to their homes in Uttarkashi not realising that they were risking their lives, the official said to PTI.

The students sought the help of police on phone after they got stuck in heavy snow around one km ahead of Radi Top. The SDRF personnel immediately rushed to the spot and helped the students.

While the team reached the spot at 12 in the night by the time oe of the student Anuj had already fallen sick due to extreme cold.

The students were rescued past midnight and were being brought to a hospital in Badkot when Anuj died in the early hours of Saturday, the official said to PTI.