Student stabbed to death outside Chennai's Meenakshi College Of Engineering

A student of Meenakshi College Of Engineering was stabbed to death in board daylight outside the college in KK Nagar, in Chennai on Friday. The attacker was nabbed by people and handed over to police.

He tried to escape after stabbing the victim, but locals caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. The deceased is identified as Ashwini.

Reasons for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police investigation is underway, reported ANI.

#Visuals from outside Meenakshi College Of Engineering in KK Nagar, Chennai where a student was stabbed to death. Investigation underway. More details awaited. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/nzrBy50zJu — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

Last month, security was tightened in and around Anna Nagar Tower Park after a college student was attacked by her friend. Also, few other important parks in the city too have been brought under vigil.

More details awaited.

OneIndia News

