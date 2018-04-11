Student kills self after caught 'copying' in Aurangabad; principal booked

Aurangabad, April 11: A 19-year-old student, who allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of his college in Aurangabad on Tuesday apparently after he was found copying during an examination, succumbed to his injuries today, police said.

Police have booked principal of MIT Nursing College and a teacher for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sachin Wagh who was caught for alleged copying during B.SC (Nutrition Biochemistry) examination yesterday by the invigilator and the principal of the college who asked him to call his parents.

A police official said Wagh allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the college fearing that his parents might reprimand him. He said Wagh was rushed to the ICU of a private hospital with multiple fractures. "He died during treatment today," said the official.

On the complaint filed by Wagh's father, police today registered an FIR against the college principal Helen Rani and teacher Rachna More, said a senior police officer.

"A case was registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against the principal and the teacher," said DCP Rahul Shrirame.

Meanwhile, MIT Nursing College Director Munish Sharma denied allegations that authorities were pressing Wagh to pay fees.

PTI

