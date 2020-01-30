  • search
    Student injured in firing at Delhi during anti-citizenship law protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: One student has been injured after a man opened fire during the protest against the citizenship law at the Jamia area in Delhi on Thursday.

    The incident took place when the students were marching towards Rajghat. The accused has been taken into custody, while the injured student has been admitted to the Holy Family hospital. The condition of the student is stable.

    Image Courtesy @ANI
      EU Parliament postpones voting on resolution against CAA, India hails it as diplomatic win|Oneindia

      News agency ANI shared a clip that shows a man brandishing a pistol. He points the pistol towards the media persons and protesters. The man in the video is heard shouting, 'who wants Azadi.'

      3 Delhi metro stations shut as man opens fire at Jamia Student

      The police are currently questioning the accused who has said that his name is Ram Gopal. The police said that the condition of the injured person is stable and he is being attended to at a hospital.

      The police say that prior to the incident, the accused was live on Facebook. He had said 'Shaheen Bagh khen katam.'

