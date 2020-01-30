Student injured in firing at Delhi during anti-citizenship law protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: One student has been injured after a man opened fire during the protest against the citizenship law at the Jamia area in Delhi on Thursday.

The incident took place when the students were marching towards Rajghat. The accused has been taken into custody, while the injured student has been admitted to the Holy Family hospital. The condition of the student is stable.

News agency ANI shared a clip that shows a man brandishing a pistol. He points the pistol towards the media persons and protesters. The man in the video is heard shouting, 'who wants Azadi.'