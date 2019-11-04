Stubble burning must stop immediately; State govts are responsible:SC on Delhi pollution

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 04: As the apocalyptic haze has choked Delhi the Supreme Court on Monday slams authorities for their failure to curb pollution, and said that they have left people to die. The court has asked the Centre to call environmental experts, including from IIT, to the court within 30 minutes.

Looking into the matter seriously, the apex court said, "Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Every year this is happening and this continues for 10-15 days, this is not done in civilized countries. Right to life is most important".

"State governments are responsible. All of them...they are interested only in electioneering. State governments are making mockery of everything. We are going to hold them responsible now..from top to the bottom," says Supreme Court.

"It is not the way we can live. "Centre should do.. state should do" can't go on. This is too much. No room is safe to live in this city, even in homes. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this," SC said.

"Situation is grim, what do you intend to do as Centre and as Delhi? What do you intend to do to reduce this pollution?"

"Stubble Burning Must Stop Immediately", "People are dying..more people will die but those at the helm seem interested only in gimmicks. We will supervise this matter now. Crop stubble burning must stop immediately and all states must do everything to stop it," Supreme Court said.

Earlier, the opposition party BJP and the Congress have blamed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the air pollution crisis, with an eye on the Assembly polls due early next year.