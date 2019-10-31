Stubble burning account for 27% of Delhi pollution
New Delhi, Oct 31: Spike in stubble burning from neighbouring states Haryana and Punjab have kept Delhi under a blanket of a smoky haze but an imminent western disturbance is likely to ameliorate the situation.
According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, around 27 per cent of Delhi's pollution is caused by stubble burning, the season's highest so far.
The stubble burn and fumes from northwest regions have contributed significantly to the adverse air quality of Delhi. This was shared by the Delhi Government along with the NASA's satellite imagery and stubble burning projections of the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR.
Spike in stubble burning
The recent NASA images show spike in crop residue burning in the two neighbouring farm states, which has severely affected Delhi's air quality.
According to data from Punjab and Central Pollution Control Boards, the state has recorded a whopping increase of 7,842 fires â€" from 12,027 on October 27 to 19,869 on October 30.
While Haryana has recorded an increase of 476 cases â€" from 3,735 on October 27 to 4,211 on October 30.
Delhi remains critical
"The overall air quality of Delhi continues to be in the severe category. The calm surface wind prevailing for the last two days has led to strong surface nocturnal inversion and accumulation of pollutants," SAFAR said.
The stubble fire count in Haryana and Punjab has increased. The share of stubble burning in Delhi''s PM2.5 concentration was 27 percent on Thursday and is predicted to be 25 percent on Friday, it said.
"It is likely to influence Delhi''s air quality positively. An improvement to the lower end of the very poor category is expected by November 2," it said.
Kejriwal blames Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that stubble burning in neighbouring states was responsible for the horrendous situation in Delhi.
Later, the Delhi government said in a statement that the latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burning in the neighbouring states. The stubble plume from Northwest regions has become one of the significant factors in adversely affecting Delhi's air quality.
Amarinder hits back
The air pollution in the national capital was directly related to the rampant construction activity, widespread industrialisation and total mismanagement of the city traffic, said Amarinder, hitting out at his Delhi counterpart for trying to "divert public attention from his own government's failures" by indulging in such "outright lies".
By blaming others for his own lapses, Arvind Kejriwal was showing signs of his poor leadership, the Chief Minister said in a statement.
with PTI inputs