Stubble burning account for 27% of Delhi pollution

Spike in stubble burning

The recent NASA images show spike in crop residue burning in the two neighbouring farm states, which has severely affected Delhi's air quality.

According to data from Punjab and Central Pollution Control Boards, the state has recorded a whopping increase of 7,842 fires â€" from 12,027 on October 27 to 19,869 on October 30.

While Haryana has recorded an increase of 476 cases â€" from 3,735 on October 27 to 4,211 on October 30.

Delhi remains critical

"The overall air quality of Delhi continues to be in the severe category. The calm surface wind prevailing for the last two days has led to strong surface nocturnal inversion and accumulation of pollutants," SAFAR said.

The stubble fire count in Haryana and Punjab has increased. The share of stubble burning in Delhi''s PM2.5 concentration was 27 percent on Thursday and is predicted to be 25 percent on Friday, it said.

"It is likely to influence Delhi''s air quality positively. An improvement to the lower end of the very poor category is expected by November 2," it said.

Kejriwal blames Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that stubble burning in neighbouring states was responsible for the horrendous situation in Delhi.

Later, the Delhi government said in a statement that the latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burning in the neighbouring states. The stubble plume from Northwest regions has become one of the significant factors in adversely affecting Delhi's air quality.

Amarinder hits back

The air pollution in the national capital was directly related to the rampant construction activity, widespread industrialisation and total mismanagement of the city traffic, said Amarinder, hitting out at his Delhi counterpart for trying to "divert public attention from his own government's failures" by indulging in such "outright lies".

By blaming others for his own lapses, Arvind Kejriwal was showing signs of his poor leadership, the Chief Minister said in a statement.