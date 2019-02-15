  • search
    Struggling to run trains on time, Kolkata Metro thinks of doing away with clock!

    Kolkata, Feb 15: Punctuality is not an easy asset to maintain, especially, when it comes to India. Hence, it is better to give up the watch itself understanding it is beyond one's reach to compete.

    According to a report in Bengali daily Anandabazaar Patrika, authorities of Kolkata Metro railway is planning to give up the digital time display on the platforms that indicate the time of arrival of trains in both up and down lines.

    The reason: the Metro Rail is finding it difficult to run trains on time because of various reasons which is leaving the passengers frustrated. The maximum distance that is supposed to take 49 minutes to cover is taking nearly 54-55 minutes and the entire service is getting affected.

    According to the ABP report, the railway authorities have decided to start a real time indication board instead to announce the arrival of approaching trains instead of predicting the time of their arrival.

    Though the Metro Rail could not confirm when the new arrangement will start.

    A time lag there as well?

    The report has raised a few questions. Urban rapid transport systems are meant to save time. If that criterion itself becomes secondary, then what's the purpose?

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 15:57 [IST]
