    Strong wave in our favour, says PM Modi as India votes to elect new govt

    Silchar, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that there was a "strong wave" in BJP's favour.

    Addressing a rally in Silchar, Modi said "Your enthusiasm is indicative of the which party is being favoured, this election. Today, some parts of the country witnessed the first phase of voting. As per information, it seems that the strong wave of Modi government (Ab ki baar Modi Sarkaar) is still being seen."

    Modi claimed that NDA will win all five seats in Assam where voting is underway today. "The elections will decide whether India will become safer or be forced to live in fear. The election will decide whether one chief, legislation and the constitution will be strengthened or if small gangs would dominate," he said.

    Opposition scared of Modi ending corruption, dynasty politics: PM Modi

    Reiterating his government's commitment to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Modi said that Centre will make some amendments to ensure that its implementation does not affect anyone.

    "We are committed to bring back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. However, we are going to make some amendments in the Bill to ensure that there is no injustice done to anyone," he said, adding that everyone will be taken into confidence while bringing in the changes.

    Ninety-one constituencies in 18 states and two union territories voted in the first round of staggered elections that end on May 19. Voting also took place for four state assemblies.

    The results will be declared on May 23.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
