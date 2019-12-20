6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude hit Afganistan on Friday and tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was centered 246 km north of Kabul, Afghanistan. No damages has been reposrted so far.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 rocked northern Pakistan on Friday, forcing people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake measuring 6.4 was located in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and it originated at a depth of 210kms. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Jammu and Kashmir and several other parts of North India.

So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property, according to officials. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1. The impact of the strong earthquake was felt in the entire northern Pakistan, including national capital Islamabad. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic.