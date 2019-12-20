  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude hit Afganistan on Friday and tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was centered 246 km north of Kabul, Afghanistan. No damages has been reposrted so far.

    Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi-NCR after 6.4 magnitude hits Pakistan

    A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 rocked northern Pakistan on Friday, forcing people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake measuring 6.4 was located in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and it originated at a depth of 210kms. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Jammu and Kashmir and several other parts of North India.

    So far, there was no report of any loss to life or property, according to officials. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the tremor was 6.1. The impact of the strong earthquake was felt in the entire northern Pakistan, including national capital Islamabad. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake delhi pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue