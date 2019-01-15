  • search
    'Strong action against terror activities along India-Pakistan border', warns Bipin Rawat on Army day

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday issued a veiled warning to India's adversaries and said the Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the border with Pakistan.

    The country along India's western border is providing support to terror groups and the Indian Army is dealing with them effectively, Gen Rawat said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

    "We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day in Delhi.

    Also Read | Bipin Rawat suggests SC order on decriminalising gay sex may not be implemented in Army

    The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the western border, Gen Rawat said.

    He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.

    "We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border," he said, referring to the border with China.

    "Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
